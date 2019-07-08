As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, First Heartland Consultants Lowered Position; Apple Com (AAPL) Stake Upped by Timber Creek Capital Management Llc

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 12.41M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $200.04. About 20.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3.75 million shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability holds 1,133 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Ltd invested 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 147,665 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Saturna Corp owns 3.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 615,589 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 24.98M shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Fort Point Prtn Lc has 1.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,507 shares. Rnc Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Middleton Ma reported 127,413 shares stake. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested 1.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Duff And Phelps Inv Management has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Principal Fin Group has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,595 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The IMX Reaches A Six-Month High After May’s Volatility – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DIA, BA, AAPL, GS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: MEET,AAPL,RTEC,NANO,PCMI,NSIT,WAB – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SFET, ICAD, TUFN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.60 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,691 shares to 38,194 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 8,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,641 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).