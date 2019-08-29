As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered by $11.97 Million Its Position; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Central Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Stake

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 6,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 15,211 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 21,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $362.74. About 2.48M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 225,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 310,789 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69 million, down from 536,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 15.74 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 4,486 shares to 17,374 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 351,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Group Lc owns 18,260 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Blue Capital Incorporated holds 0.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 14,387 shares. Lpl Lc owns 1.36 million shares. Legal And General Public Ltd holds 0.86% or 27.99 million shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 31,654 shares. Personal Advisors has 736,065 shares. West Coast Limited Company holds 2.72% or 214,478 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.92% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8.35M shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clear Harbor Asset Lc has 24,497 shares. Underhill Inv Management Ltd Co holds 334,750 shares or 9.51% of its portfolio. Rdl Fin has 1.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 44,968 shares. Blue Chip Partners holds 16,109 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Elm Limited Liability holds 16,875 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMD Gains Googleâ€™s Data Center Business in Another Blow to Intel – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : PDD, SNAP, CTL, NCMI, AABA, INTC, MBB, FCX, TRIP, BAC, HES, SYF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 1,895 shares to 3,305 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Reit #986 (VNQ) by 69,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Pacific Etf (VPL).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.63 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.