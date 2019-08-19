As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Boosted Its Position by $2.39 Million; Conagra Foods (CAG) Stock Declined While F&V Capital Management Boosted Position

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 407,913 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 103.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 45,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 88,341 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 43,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 6.86 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. $299,865 worth of stock was bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,960 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,373 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : GE, DIS, BKS, BABA, ARMK, KO, INTC, MLCO, MSFT, FISV, QQQ, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9,221 shares to 22,694 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 23,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,641 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

