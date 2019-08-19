As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Increased Holding by $10.38 Million; Caprock Group Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $713,804; Share Value Declined

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 122.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 195,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 355,951 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.12M, up from 160,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 14.00 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.6. About 11.57M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 110,042 shares to 58,356 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 16,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,059 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 491,916 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Management Inc. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 89,409 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.92% or 8.35 million shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors accumulated 46,462 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 748,104 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 4.33 million shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has 1.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.07 million shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) stated it has 56,694 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd (Trc) reported 64,400 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alyeska Invest Grp Inc Lp holds 2.67M shares. New Jersey-based Dumont & Blake Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.94% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 42,486 were reported by Papp L Roy & Associates. Granite Prtn Ltd reported 60,177 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,564 shares to 1,382 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 49,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,237 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

