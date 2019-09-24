As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Thomas Story & Son Has Boosted Its Holding; Watsco Cl A (WSO) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Raised Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc Cl A (WSO) by 64.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The hedge fund held 4,933 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 196,450 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 9,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 250,938 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, up from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 21.57 million shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 0.03% or 1,640 shares. Sit Inv Associate, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,770 shares. 71,465 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Caledonia Invs Pcl accumulated 8.02% or 175,478 shares. 716,749 are owned by Epoch Investment Prns. Dearborn Partners Lc accumulated 168,029 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Legal General Group Public Limited holds 0.01% or 76,820 shares. Franklin has 9,770 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 25,236 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.02% or 5,679 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 1,930 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 812 shares. Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,233 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,727 shares to 39,173 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 41,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,532 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,781 shares. Pggm has 3.46 million shares. Wellington Shields & Co Lc reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 25,015 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 6,790 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt stated it has 11,038 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 25,000 are held by Hussman Strategic Inc. 253,709 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. Apriem holds 6,777 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 37,532 were accumulated by First City Cap Inc. 534,114 were reported by Profund Advsrs Lc. 334,690 are owned by Wesbanco Savings Bank. Professional Advisory Inc stated it has 5,900 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested in 939,486 shares. 7,011 are held by Plancorp Ltd Company.

