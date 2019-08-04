As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Raised by $331,727 Its Holding; Concorde Asset Management Increases Position in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY)

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32 million shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 15.60 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares to 27,562 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,364 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 17,342 shares stake. Buckhead Mgmt Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 296,845 shares. Summit Securities Lc owns 10,800 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 956,193 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Ls Inv Advsrs stated it has 24,362 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 116,183 shares. Cwm Ltd Co owns 1,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tru Communications Of Vermont holds 500 shares. Westpac Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 284,720 shares. 12,161 are owned by Huntington National Bank. West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 972,218 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sterling Capital Limited Com owns 249,450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of stock or 300,000 shares. Shares for $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. The insider Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 479,000 shares. Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) accumulated 56,694 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 10,775 shares. Amer Bank & Trust reported 4,265 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Girard Ptnrs holds 214,393 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Skba Mngmt Ltd Com owns 305,920 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hexavest Incorporated owns 1.65 million shares. Howland Management Lc reported 43,693 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 100 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). South State holds 1.03% or 186,693 shares in its portfolio. 18,676 are held by Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh. Bell Retail Bank invested in 58,421 shares. Bangor National Bank holds 21,839 shares.