As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Trimmed Holding by $1.83 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Holding by $982,520

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 38,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 31,983 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 70,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 4.05M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 63.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 17,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 10,217 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 27,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 2.88M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 0.32% or 52,933 shares. California-based First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 26,305 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Limited Com. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Commonwealth Corporation Pa holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 21,697 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 480,268 shares. Cibc Corp invested 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 31,491 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa accumulated 0.04% or 6,700 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.71% or 370,737 shares. Everett Harris And Co Ca reported 5,554 shares. 2.44M are owned by Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh. Mairs owns 30,549 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 22,592 shares to 106,575 shares, valued at $20.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Gp has 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 21,451 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.56% or 478,801 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru Company invested in 96,785 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Lc reported 1.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pennsylvania stated it has 381,300 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arcadia Mgmt Mi has invested 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 33,712 shares. 433,780 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd. Tortoise Investment Ltd Co stated it has 1,656 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.94% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ima Wealth holds 40,643 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 418,427 shares. Paragon Management has 10,121 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.39 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.