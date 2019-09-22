As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Cut Stake; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Trimmed Holding in Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) by $533,806 as Stock Rose

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 211,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 4,975 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238,000, down from 216,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 20,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 156,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, down from 176,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Summit Financial Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 28,909 shares traded or 52.88% up from the average. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 12.13 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold SMMF shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 5.11% more from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Ridge Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.08% or 156,322 shares. 21,741 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 192,779 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 96 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,000 are held by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0% or 23,473 shares. Philadelphia Tru reported 0.05% stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 47,532 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 11,852 shares. Strs Ohio owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,752 shares. 4,020 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $390.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innerworkings (NASDAQ:INWK) by 211,279 shares to 874,158 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 108,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. to Acquire First Century Bankshares, Inc. and Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, First Century Bank, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on June 01, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2019 Dividend of $0.14 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2015 – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2015. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy These 5 Top Small Banks to Boost Portfolio Gains – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Sale of Summit Insurance Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,200 activity. $200,000 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was bought by HINKLE GARY L.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning invested in 977,563 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 405,900 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 322,423 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 11.69 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 10.15M shares. Burt Wealth Advsr invested 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Charles Schwab Management holds 30.30M shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 7,803 shares. Advisory Service Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 109,749 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24,280 shares. The Ohio-based Park Corporation Oh has invested 2.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Markston Interest Ltd Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 35,864 shares. 103,074 were accumulated by Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Swiss Bancorporation has 14.66M shares. Verity Verity Lc accumulated 203,344 shares.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 204,254 shares to 212,754 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 19,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.