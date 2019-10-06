As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cadinha & Co Lowered Its Stake by $4.07 Million; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holder Btim Lifted Its Position by $1.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Btim Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 49,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 558,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.87 million, up from 508,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 1.85M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 75.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 86,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 28,348 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 115,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2,244 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management Communication holds 0.46% or 213,500 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management reported 1.67% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 18,118 shares. Ami Asset reported 8,000 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 53,189 shares. Cypress Grp owns 43,256 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.69% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.75 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated accumulated 0.57% or 42,828 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs, Virginia-based fund reported 44,132 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 187,355 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 2.27 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 117,342 shares. Moreover, Personal Capital Advsr has 0.43% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.42% or 14.98 million shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 42,687 shares to 143,180 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Intel Stock Is the Best Semiconductor Name to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel: Don’t Chase This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Intel Could Be The Perfect Tech Recession Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Finally the Right Time to Buy INTC Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold JNPR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 105,410 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 121,567 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co owns 13,756 shares. First Republic Management owns 42,886 shares. Gideon Advisors invested in 0.62% or 67,327 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 2.21 million shares. Qs Investors has 50,686 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp stated it has 1.94M shares. Horrell Mngmt has 2.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 155,000 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Whittier Trust has 1,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests accumulated 1.53M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company holds 481,332 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp reported 201,000 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 6,983 shares to 526,030 shares, valued at $25.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 240,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,338 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).