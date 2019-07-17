As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Decreased Its Position by $341,850; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose While 10-15 Associates Has Lowered Stake by $751,593

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 11.50 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,497 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 94,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 17.13 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.97 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,735 shares to 40,524 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,785 shares to 64,445 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.