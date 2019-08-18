As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $9.09 Million; As Wix.Com LTD Com Ils0.01 (WIX) Valuation Rose, Holder Jackson Square Partners Has Lifted Stake

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 (WIX) by 78.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 715,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.88 million, up from 914,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.8. About 286,013 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 171,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.35M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Comm owns 908,301 shares. Personal Advisors Corp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 736,065 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 47,106 shares. Keating Counselors invested in 111,312 shares or 2.7% of the stock. 39,769 are owned by Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca. Mu Investments Company Ltd reported 117,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.36 million shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 43,195 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ipswich Investment Communication has invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreno Evelyn V invested 3.26% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 5,677 shares. Shelter Mutual invested in 2.5% or 158,250 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 10,775 were reported by Garrison Asset Limited Liability Company. Cap Advsrs Incorporated Ok reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 40,190 shares to 166,290 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natera Inc by 200,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Elm Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.99% or 31,209 shares. Andra Ap invested in 10,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma holds 358,905 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc reported 39,188 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aristeia Cap Lc holds 0.53% or 80,800 shares in its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Hldg reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Citadel Llc holds 38,444 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 49,137 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 7,369 shares. Franklin holds 551,019 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Gam Hldg Ag reported 22,580 shares stake.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 by 158,997 shares to 5.97M shares, valued at $858.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 327,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).