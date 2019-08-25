As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Kings Point Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $307,347; Icon Advisers Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 1,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management analyzed 5,799 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 160,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 166,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 249,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile owns 8,300 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beacon Fincl Grp invested 1.49% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Com has 26,828 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP reported 41,143 shares. 34,053 were reported by Middleton And Ma. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 102,934 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.36% or 72,569 shares. Ruggie Capital Group has 5 shares. Thomas Story & Son Lc reported 241,273 shares. Moreover, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc has 4.69% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hgk Asset Inc stated it has 2.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cape Ann Bancorp invested 1.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr Enhanced Sho (MINT) by 27,552 shares to 69,249 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa Sponsored Adr Class B (NYSE:TOT) by 27,700 shares to 136,900 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,600 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt holds 345 shares. Hartford Financial invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Avenir has 2.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,695 shares. Baltimore accumulated 6,762 shares. Strategic has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcgowan Grp Asset Management holds 0.23% or 816 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.09% stake. Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 1,494 shares. Westwood Holdg Group, Texas-based fund reported 17,625 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 678,132 shares for 5.94% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 4,642 shares. Spirit Of America Corp owns 156 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scott And Selber Inc holds 5.15% or 5,530 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 190 shares or 0% of its portfolio.