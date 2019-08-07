As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Jolley Asset Management Upped Holding; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Investec Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Position

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 26.12 million shares traded or 10.20% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 1483.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 2.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 3.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.65 million, up from 193,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 6.02M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,006 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 163,414 are owned by Gradient Invests. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc stated it has 72,569 shares. 3.65 million were accumulated by Swedbank. Moreover, Cohen Steers has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 634 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 487,731 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 2.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Lc holds 1.9% or 129,795 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 100,329 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Wheatland holds 2.31% or 56,517 shares. Platinum Invest Management owns 4.39 million shares for 5.56% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 866,841 shares. Martin And Com Tn invested 0.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cwm Lc reported 192,558 shares. Old Point Tru N A holds 157,835 shares or 4.4% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 431,841 shares to 209,490 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 303,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 23,206 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by West Family. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 50,144 shares. America First Inv Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,150 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kdi Cap Partners Limited Liability accumulated 2.69% or 152,741 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com holds 99,500 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation has 6,982 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Investment Management Of Virginia Lc owns 9,319 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 269,073 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, California-based fund reported 1,398 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Westpac Banking Corporation owns 238,261 shares.