As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Increased Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Salem Capital Management Has Cut by $658,710 Its Stake

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 830,416 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 1.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK) by 2,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,055 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Order Of Foresters accumulated 4,818 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel invested in 288,997 shares. Sky Inv Gp Limited owns 90,658 shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 837,335 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 125,894 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability stated it has 1.73M shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Hills Retail Bank And reported 106,827 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability holds 23,281 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc accumulated 19,933 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 1.11 million shares. Roosevelt Group has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Foundry Partners Limited Liability holds 0.85% or 393,098 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh reported 0.08% stake. Dock Street Asset Management Inc has invested 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.