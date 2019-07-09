As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Holder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.42 Million; Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed Kingstone Cos (KINS) Position by $10.57 Million

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 26,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,751 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 160,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 11.09M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 46,749 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 1.96 million shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $92.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 119.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 120.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63 million for 5.36 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $551,408 activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider HAFT JAY M bought $17,000. Tupper Floyd R bought $16,350 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.54 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6,955 shares to 48,053 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 24,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

