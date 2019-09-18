As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Gibraltar Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $629,142; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Raised Stake

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 115.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 36,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 68,439 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52M, up from 31,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 3.65M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 13,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 152,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28 million, up from 138,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 13.03M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,755 shares to 47,164 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,920 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saturna Cap accumulated 4,126 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc stated it has 561,550 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Natl Invest Svcs Inc Wi has invested 1.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arosa Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 100,188 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Viking Fund Management reported 1.8% stake. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 114,397 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Llc holds 66,324 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 90,175 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Incorporated invested in 278,622 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Communication reported 825,800 shares stake. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 3,145 shares. 23,854 are owned by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. Security Natl Communication reported 34,323 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 9,776 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willis Investment Counsel has invested 2.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 22,383 shares. 105,965 are held by Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Cambridge Trust stated it has 64,819 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Ok reported 0.17% stake. M&T Bancorporation invested in 1.93 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Narwhal Cap Mgmt invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amarillo Bancshares reported 16,225 shares stake. Lsv Asset invested in 24.08 million shares or 2.07% of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Russell has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Personal Cap Advsr Corporation, a California-based fund reported 880,330 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 2.06 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Tru holds 84,021 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 2.07% or 37,856 shares.