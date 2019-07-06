As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $392,200; Wipro LTD (WIT) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Upped Position by $2.24 Million

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 101,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 1.24 million shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q EPS 6c; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – EXPECT DIVESTMENT OF DATA CENTRE BUSINESS TRANSACTION TO COMPLETE DURING QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – HAVE NOT CONSIDERED IMPACT OF DIVESTMENT TO ENSONO ON REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO ENGAGED WITH RESOLUTION PROFESSIONAL OF CLIENT’S CASE; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q TOTAL COSTS 120.4B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – EXPECT REVENUE FROM IT SERVICES BUSINESS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $2,015 MILLION TO $2,065 MILLION FOR JUNE QTR; 29/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Wipro Ltd. – Announcement Under Regulation 30 (Lodr)-Press Release / Media Release; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES IMPACT ON REV, PROFIT ON CLIENT’S INSOLVENCY PROCESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability has 1.42% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First United Savings Bank has 1.44% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.24% or 31,235 shares in its portfolio. 258,396 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co. Greatmark Prns has invested 4.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Company reported 5,693 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 16.39M shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 76,683 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 1.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 2.08 million are held by Axa. Bokf Na reported 468,557 shares. 537,962 are held by Mcdaniel Terry. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.66 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 87,678 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 24,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,047 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

