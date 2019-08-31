As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Zevin Asset Management Cut Stake; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Shares Rose, Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Position

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 68,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 549,718 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold Looks Set To Challenge Critical Technical Levels On The Upside – FNV Could Continue To Outperform On The Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 Reasons I Just Bought Franco-Nevada Corporation Stock – The Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 80,375 shares to 6.55M shares, valued at $578.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 103,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : PDD, SNAP, CTL, NCMI, AABA, INTC, MBB, FCX, TRIP, BAC, HES, SYF – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semiconductor Pairs Trade: AMD Stock and INTC Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Intel Stock Remains An Interesting Contrarian Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.