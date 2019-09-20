As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Keycorp (KEY) Valuation Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34 million, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 13.17 million shares traded or 43.26% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60M, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 15.47 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru holds 12,657 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Phocas has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 50,600 shares. 31,395 are owned by New England Research & Mgmt. Ejf Capital has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Raymond James Na holds 13,817 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has invested 0.47% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 1,905 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 186,777 shares stake. 4.81 million were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co. Franklin has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 77,378 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 73 shares. Stieven Advsr Lp accumulated 2.84% or 895,200 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,214 shares to 111,290 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,342 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Homrich Berg invested in 71,124 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Iowa-based Iowa Savings Bank has invested 1.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 25,015 shares. Garde Cap Incorporated holds 29,262 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Natixis owns 1.12 million shares. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 10,535 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Hartford Management accumulated 1.79% or 111,951 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.00M shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% stake. Stellar Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 4.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 128,263 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 6,777 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 32,517 shares in its portfolio. Terril Brothers Incorporated owns 0.34% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 22,500 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,054 shares to 1,757 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,715 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).