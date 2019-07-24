As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Proffitt & Goodson Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.01 Million; Veritable LP Has Lowered Stake in Citigroup (C) by $1.16 Million as Share Price Rose

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 14.22M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 18,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,816 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 86,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 8.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 15.03 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $282,540 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion holds 109,379 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 75,334 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.94% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Midas Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.56% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc reported 16.53M shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate has invested 0.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Golub Llc accumulated 41,875 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 0.71% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.45M shares. Cahill Inc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Citizens Savings Bank And Co invested in 1.15% or 192,777 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 253,418 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Contravisory Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 343 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Callahan Advsrs Lc has invested 2.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 377,587 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 90,276 shares to 251,698 shares, valued at $10.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 9,031 shares to 18,533 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.