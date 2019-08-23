As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, One Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Cummins (CMI) Holding Has Raised by Olstein Capital Management Lp

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 6,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 72,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 28.21 million shares traded or 26.22% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.29 million shares traded or 0.66% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 226,805 were accumulated by Stifel Financial Corp. Mirae Asset Glob Investments stated it has 15,470 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Srb reported 4,687 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 965,216 shares. Novare Management Ltd Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 36,361 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Usca Ria Lc holds 0.9% or 26,448 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White International Limited has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 20,357 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca holds 1.42% or 70,169 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0.15% or 112,414 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.03% stake.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,000 shares to 156,000 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Ny has invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blue Financial invested in 0.41% or 14,387 shares. Alesco Advsr Llc stated it has 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hillsdale Investment stated it has 12,130 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx invested 1.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.27M shares stake. Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has invested 0.84% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 195,669 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors owns 30,858 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 72,569 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 5.73M shares. New Jersey-based Credit Invs Ltd Liability has invested 2.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). State Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 6,150 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 32,336 are owned by Park Avenue Securities Lc. Kentucky-based Alphamark Lc has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).