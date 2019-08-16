As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Holding; Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 26,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 133,751 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 160,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 4,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 37,033 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 41,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 2.34 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Counsel has invested 0.32% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hartford reported 1,761 shares stake. Crestwood Advsr Group Incorporated Lc invested in 4,447 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.12% or 2,490 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Co holds 7,918 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Iberiabank has 113,756 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,626 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Com holds 0.06% or 2,224 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 9,123 shares. 42 were reported by Sageworth Trust. The West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Cortland Advisers Lc has 0.63% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hamel Associates invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 71,730 shares to 184,395 shares, valued at $35.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 21,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Units.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6,955 shares to 48,053 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 36,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

