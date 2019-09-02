As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, North American Management Has Decreased Position; London Co Of Virginia Increased Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding by $4.19 Million

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 51,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 499,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.20 million, up from 448,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.27. About 1.25 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 80.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 115,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 28,534 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 143,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,894 shares to 3.84 million shares, valued at $227.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 19,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,370 shares to 79,262 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 14,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).