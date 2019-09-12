As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Marco Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $2.36 Million; Elm Ridge Management Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Stake as Market Value Rose

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 50,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 368,928 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.66M, up from 318,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 14.62 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 48,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 69,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $69.51. About 11.53 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fts International Inc by 233,129 shares to 389,537 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 283,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.78 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,000 are owned by Elkhorn Prns Partnership. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt reported 6,475 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 715,710 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 11,828 are held by Sterling Invest Management Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 2.55M shares. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 124,599 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors owns 0.89% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 122,037 shares. Gradient Invests holds 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 155,250 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 30,422 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brinker holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 110,274 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% or 16.58M shares in its portfolio. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 75,000 shares. Markel Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,070 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd holds 5.72M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Management owns 16,781 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Bancorp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hanson Doremus Inv Management holds 0.2% or 13,056 shares. 273,410 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com. Illinois-based Savant Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Staley Capital Advisers owns 522,431 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4.28M shares. Pension Serv invested 0.76% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Strategic Global Lc has invested 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 13,027 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Greenleaf Trust reported 95,040 shares stake. Moreover, Pettee Incorporated has 2.45% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 80,695 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).