As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; As Criteo Sa (CRTO) Valuation Declined, S Squared Technology Increased by $1.95 Million Its Position

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by 91.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 114,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The hedge fund held 240,772 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 125,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Criteo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.51 lastly. It is up 43.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 45,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 57,635 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, down from 103,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Company holds 2.19 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Black Creek Inv owns 2.89M shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 368,564 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 183,876 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 3,357 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1.20 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 14,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Commerce accumulated 1.38M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 160 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 8,612 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 36,692 shares. Shaker Limited Liability Com Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 39,898 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 145,510 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 40 shares.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Criteo a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Criteo reports Q4 beats, upside guide – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Criteo Stock Slumped 24.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: Criteo (CRTO) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 25,000 shares to 147,984 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,551 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mobileye breaks ground on Jerusalem facility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Intel Stock Too High? – Forbes” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel Stock Is the Best Semiconductor Name to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.24% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 821,488 shares. Moreover, Shoker Investment Counsel has 0.83% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 115,438 shares. Communication Of Vermont holds 226,953 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.71% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 62.38M shares. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv accumulated 89,003 shares. Hourglass Capital Lc reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 315,562 shares. Mirador Prtnrs Lp holds 88,307 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Cadence Natl Bank Na owns 79,957 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Capital Llc has 3.85% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 178,705 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 83,822 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset has 632,694 shares. Lincoln National Corp has 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 5,035 shares to 43,099 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 25,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).