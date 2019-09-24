As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Hamlin Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $604,091; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Valuation Declined, Harvest Management Lowered by $2.51 Million Its Holding

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663,000, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.12. About 53,748 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 12,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 983,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.09M, down from 996,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 10.77M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 101,883 shares to 808,123 shares, valued at $58.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 186,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc invested in 27,600 shares. Savant Capital Lc holds 53,510 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company reported 109,749 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.8% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,900 shares. Oaktop Cap Mngmt Ii LP stated it has 33,010 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Management invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blair William & Il has 0.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Country Comml Bank owns 683 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,277 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 2.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moody Retail Bank Division holds 0.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 356,278 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 646,194 shares. Crawford Counsel stated it has 29,457 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.51 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 26,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.