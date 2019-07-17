As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Gibraltar Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.31 Million; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Valuation Rose While Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Trimmed Its Stake

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 68,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 120,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $96.41. About 959,114 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 17.13 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) by 187,474 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $14.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 13,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Oriental to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 23, 2018 – PR Newswire” on September 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “New Oriental Education Continues Massive Expansion Without Sacrificing Profitability – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best Performing Large-Cap ADRs: January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,909.97 up 25.25 points – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can the Bulls Send AMD Stock Rocketing to New Highs? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “President Trumpâ€™s Huawei Pivot Could Be Huge for 3 Top Semiconductor Companies – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,868 shares to 70,135 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,031 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).