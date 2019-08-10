As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Gibraltar Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding by $937,250 as Shares Rose

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 27,892 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 36,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 989,341 shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37M and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,664 shares to 33,564 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,921 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).