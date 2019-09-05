As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Gibraltar Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.31 Million Its Holding; D-E Shaw & Company Continues to Hold Position in Triple (GTS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 1.09M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 536.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 321,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 381,715 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 2,037 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500,000 were accumulated by Taconic Advisors L P. 93,920 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Liability. Becker Mgmt reported 485,328 shares stake. Horan Ltd Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 53,660 shares. Maryland-based Profit Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). S R Schill And Associates has 0.87% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Holderness Investments Comm reported 90,227 shares stake. Coastline Company has 98,905 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management has 1.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Peddock Capital Advisors Limited has invested 1.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bluestein R H And reported 8,499 shares. Clark Estates Ny has invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Barclays Plc has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware reported 80,462 shares stake. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 10,775 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mobileye breaks ground on Jerusalem facility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Risk Ebbs â€” At Least For a Day – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Examining Intel as it Trades Low in Its Range – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: MCD, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37M and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 53,604 shares to 74,369 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 33,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,036 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold GTS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Twin Tree L P, a Texas-based fund reported 339 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 1.83M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 150,370 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 31,376 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Lakewood Capital Mgmt Lp owns 204,859 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Systematic Management LP holds 0.04% or 48,279 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 20,543 shares. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 125,400 shares. Aqr Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 486,601 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 7,159 shares. 340,127 are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. 61,073 are owned by Prudential Fin.

More notable recent Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GTS, the Largest Market Maker at the NYSE, Welcomes Pinterest to the Public Markets – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) CEO Bobby GarcÃ­a on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wall Street Rides FAR to Ring NYSE Opening Bell on August 19, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Triple-S Management (GTS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Now Is the Time to Invest in Chinese e-Commerce Companies, Says NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” with publication date: March 04, 2019.