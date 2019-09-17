As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Doheny Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Lowered by $864,432 Its Stake

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 16,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 114,807 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, down from 130,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 12.21 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 9,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 39,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 15.90 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 19.91 million shares stake. New England Investment Retirement Grp stated it has 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 37,436 shares. Garland Capital Mgmt invested in 125,361 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 51,210 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arete Wealth Limited Company stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 302,513 shares. Oarsman Capital invested 1.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northeast Consultants invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Putnam Fl Invest Management Com holds 0.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 191,674 shares. E&G Advisors LP owns 19,385 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 75,441 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Llc holds 5,551 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,700 shares to 31,700 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.