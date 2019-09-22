As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Citizens & Northern Raised Position by $533,638; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lowered Its Position in Nice LTD (NICE) by $847,208 as Market Value Rose

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 49,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 37,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 6,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 2,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $371,000, down from 8,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.5. About 94,055 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Culbertson A N And holds 153,120 shares. 3.60M are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca holds 298,800 shares or 4.02% of its portfolio. 8.32M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Hightower Advsrs Llc owns 2.06M shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 179,196 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 270,535 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.3% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ckw Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2,074 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company accumulated 94,352 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,705 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.16 million shares. Moreover, Hills Retail Bank has 1.33% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 107,013 shares. Bellecapital Ltd invested 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 60,171 are held by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,079 shares to 23,041 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 46,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,828 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 31,556 shares to 65,162 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 10,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.01 million for 33.98 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.