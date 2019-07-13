As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Zevin Asset Management Cut Its Stake; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Capital Investment Services Of America Has Boosted Position by $333,504

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 68,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company's stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.51M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $953,186 activity. On Friday, January 18 Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $34,015 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 500 shares. Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M.

