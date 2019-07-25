As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Swedbank Increased Position by $37.61 Million; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Boosted Its Position in Dollar Gen New (Call) (DG) by $13.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Swedbank increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 709,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.65M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.26 million, up from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 13.69M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (DG) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 382,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.61M, up from 270,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 899,779 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth holds 0.44% or 40,007 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 5,817 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.53% or 356,463 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Advisors Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 53,660 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Com holds 1.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 60,708 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Company reported 2.4% stake. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Management has invested 0.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Com accumulated 884,819 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation owns 36,909 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 151,696 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited holds 1.75% or 97,670 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 1.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 10.13M shares. 357,065 are owned by Cullinan. Town & Country Bankshares & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 0.31% or 12,121 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $282,540 activity.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,765 shares to 724,172 shares, valued at $138.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP) by 74,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,701 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technolo (NASDAQ:MRVL).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big News From Europe For Intel And Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Should Lower Prices Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 267,900 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 246,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,928 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% or 10,004 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cookson Peirce & Co has 0.09% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 8,910 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. Scholtz And Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.79% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 47,615 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% stake. Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 139,900 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,173 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na invested in 0.12% or 3,956 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi holds 4.05 million shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 128,337 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,536 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 3,352 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.