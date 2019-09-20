As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Increased by $352,406 Its Holding; Edison Intl (EIX) Stock Rose While Group One Trading LP Has Increased by $576,066 Its Stake

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 7,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 105,191 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 97,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 10.36 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 213.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 8,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 12,618 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $851,000, up from 4,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 1.21 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 18/04/2018 – Diurnal Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 23; 04/05/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml SAYS CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR AN EXPECTED 2018 EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF 670 MILLION AND 730 MILLION EUROS; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:49 PM; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM; 08/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on KEFI Minerals (KEFI); 12/04/2018 – dynaCERT Receives Top Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Vehicle Advancements

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Editas Medicine Inc by 29,372 shares to 13,098 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 11,792 shares to 58,018 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

