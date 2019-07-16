As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Increased Holding; Aravt Global Holding in Servicenow (NOW) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 26,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,603 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, up from 162,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 14.35 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.03 million, down from 164,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $301.1. About 703,883 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. On Friday, February 1 CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 100,000 shares. Schneider David also sold $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock. Shares for $1.63M were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A.

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ameriprise Financial holds 2.52 million shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 24,399 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,129 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bessemer invested in 0.8% or 841,644 shares. Shell Asset Co reported 0.06% stake. Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Personal Finance Services accumulated 1,085 shares. White Elm Limited invested 4.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Greystone Managed Investments reported 0.43% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 20.08M shares. Strs Ohio holds 467,295 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 90,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,781 shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

