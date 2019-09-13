As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Increased by $13.22 Million Its Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Trimmed Stake

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 164.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 281,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 452,318 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.65M, up from 171,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 11.88M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 6,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 208,549 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.35M, down from 214,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.93. About 1.96 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.66 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signature Estate & Limited Company holds 0.01% or 902 shares. Diamond Hill Inc holds 1.37% or 1.95 million shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mngmt invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amer Money Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,649 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt reported 1,965 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.39% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). City reported 0.94% stake. 5,500 are owned by Paw Cap Corp. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 111,199 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,922 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 448,675 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Davis R M holds 343,463 shares. S R Schill And Associate holds 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,851 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.64% or 69,651 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1,593 shares. Proshare Ltd Company has invested 1.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 3.72 million shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 784 shares. 74,846 are owned by Hollencrest Capital. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Farmers holds 1.83% or 135,383 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd has 2.06M shares. 2.18 million are owned by Ashmore Wealth Ltd Company. Counselors owns 519,331 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 16,993 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 1.89% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.90 million shares. Bbr Lc owns 0.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 15,822 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.07% or 6,801 shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 14,125 shares to 14,989 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,646 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).