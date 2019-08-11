As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Rnc Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $712,903; Annaly Capital Management Reit Reit (NLY) Share Price Declined While Neuberger Berman Group Cut Its Holding

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Reit Inc Reit (NLY) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 130,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Reit Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 10.07M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 13,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 893,013 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.96 million, down from 906,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98M shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : GE, DIS, BKS, BABA, ARMK, KO, INTC, MLCO, MSFT, FISV, QQQ, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for INTC – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.74 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 0.92% or 24,566 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 232,899 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2.50M shares. Agf has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Live Your Vision Lc stated it has 1,801 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clean Yield Gru invested in 0.06% or 2,814 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Limited holds 4.19 million shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na invested in 0.57% or 41,715 shares. Fosun International Limited holds 6,450 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 20.77M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation invested in 607,200 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 874,860 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Vista Inc reported 16,399 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 76,925 shares to 807,087 shares, valued at $37.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc reported 67,550 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 1.64M shares stake. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 12,900 shares. Fil Limited owns 597 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability holds 13,858 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd invested in 646,300 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Smithfield Tru Communication invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). City Hldgs invested in 0.03% or 9,900 shares. Burney Communications stated it has 105,568 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group stated it has 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 25,592 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability owns 549,786 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. American Financial Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.06% or 68,260 shares. Guild Invest Inc holds 10,620 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management: This 11.7%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Still Offers Decent Value – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Annaly Capital Management (NLY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital Management’s Dividend May Not Be Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pressure Remains On Annaly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.