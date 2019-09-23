As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Has Raised Holding; Sta Wealth Management Cut Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $411,556

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 3,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 19,837 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52M shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 47.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 11,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 34,830 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 23,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 3,097 shares. Somerset Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 20,897 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp stated it has 2,492 shares. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,333 shares. 22,011 were accumulated by Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 67,667 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,696 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Llc stated it has 69,550 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Hendley And reported 1,649 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement has 0.49% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,709 shares. Bender Robert holds 1,765 shares. Stralem invested 2.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lynch & Assocs In has invested 2.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Veritable LP has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Crawford Invest Counsel owns 2.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 600,201 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5,275 shares to 17,641 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Comml Bank accumulated 69,186 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.55M shares. Becker Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has invested 0.86% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited accumulated 7,815 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 118,236 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 63,590 shares. Edgemoor Invest Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 22,302 shares. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Com has 5,899 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc holds 2.35% or 110,532 shares. 166,120 were accumulated by Narwhal Cap Mngmt. Advisors Inc Ok holds 0.17% or 72,653 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Lc has 0.15% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,331 shares. Northside Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Carroll Fincl Associates invested in 0.16% or 37,924 shares.

