As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, L & S Advisors Raised Its Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Suvretta Capital Management Has Increased Position by $89.57 Million

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 118.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 73,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 136,557 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 62,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 1.18 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct)

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6289.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 50,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 51,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.03 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.88. About 200,866 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

