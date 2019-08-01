As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Holder S&T Bank Has Lowered by $599,642 Its Stake; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosted Holding in Cerner (CERN) as Stock Price Rose

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 11,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 136,872 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 148,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 31.65M shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership has 72,205 shares. Fund Management Sa holds 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 72,017 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 8,265 shares. Foster And Motley Inc has 15,352 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 0.42% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Company stated it has 171,327 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Scott & Selber has invested 0.94% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 36,876 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.14 million shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 425,937 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.16% or 581,162 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1,793 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.01% stake. Starboard Value LP accumulated 4.33% or 3.10M shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares to 341,301 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 10.49 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.