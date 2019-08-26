As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Holder Private Advisor Group Has Trimmed Holding; Altimeter Capital Management LP Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Increased as Stock Declined

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88M, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $166.1. About 6.68M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 10,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 247,961 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, down from 258,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 15.50M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.27 million shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

