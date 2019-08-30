As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, First Heartland Consultants Has Cut Its Stake; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lifted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.24. About 733,206 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 10.64M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: INTC, DOW – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “You Should Buy Intel Stock Before It Mounts Its Comeback – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : QQQ, PFE, INTC, AKRX, CLVS, AMD, CMCSA, DOW, KMI, KDP, HPQ, SQ – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.86% Yield (INTC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,691 shares to 38,194 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 34,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Anchor Cap Limited Liability holds 53,073 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset reported 35,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beaumont Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Salem Counselors Inc stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,367 shares. Barbara Oil holds 2.71% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.76% or 361.41 million shares in its portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 41,715 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 2.07% or 24.08M shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Winfield Assoc owns 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3,266 shares. Cohen Cap Management accumulated 48,986 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 10.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares to 94,587 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,057 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “From The Far East To The Eastern Caribbean: Celebrity Cruises Brings THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION To Tampa – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) Earnings Grew 7.1%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.