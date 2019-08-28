As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Cadinha & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $11.77 Million; As Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined, Harvey Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.21 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $114.77. About 2.61 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 222,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 115,040 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, down from 337,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 11.82 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.3% or 3,955 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3.46M shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 19,257 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mercer Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 150 shares. 2,475 are owned by Regent Mngmt Lc. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 1,898 shares. Grassi Invest holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 64,740 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Brandywine Lc owns 534,683 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership has 642,805 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department holds 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 4,845 shares. Cambridge Advsr owns 12,912 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.21% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 209,046 are held by British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares to 62,227 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,729 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Weatherly Asset Lp owns 96,964 shares. Bragg Fin Advsr owns 1.51% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 216,206 shares. Saturna Capital Corp owns 934,815 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. 97,806 were accumulated by Graybill Bartz Ltd. Buckingham Cap holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 65,164 shares. 144,674 were accumulated by Greenwood Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). S&Co Inc owns 132,187 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Company invested in 0.32% or 69,957 shares. House Limited Liability Co accumulated 309,841 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amarillo Savings Bank holds 0.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 16,225 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.9% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Smith Moore Company, Missouri-based fund reported 12,886 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.25B for 9.69 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 122,728 shares to 139,062 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 6,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).