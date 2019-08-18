As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Autus Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Newell Brands (NWL) Stake Boosted by Proxima Capital Management Llc

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.26 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 04/05/2018 – NOVOLEX TO BUY WADDINGTON GROUP FROM NEWELL BRANDS; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HOLDER ICAHN SAYS SHRS UNDERVALUED; 20/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board withdraw after Icahn move; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – KEVIN CONROY HAS RESIGNED FROM NEWELL BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Brands Despite Deal With Icahn; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS “A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE” IN CURRENT DIRECTION OF CO; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLN

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 13,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 20,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.34M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2019: NWL, QSR, RACE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Newell Brands CEO 1-on-1; Southside Trail development (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Newell Brands Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NWL) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands: Are The Lows In? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 70,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 165,373 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Proshare Lc invested in 46,467 shares or 0% of the stock. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability Company, a Louisiana-based fund reported 340,897 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 83,100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% stake. Jane Street Group Ltd owns 65,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management owns 450 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 578,543 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp reported 58,022 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation holds 77,548 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,162 shares to 526,046 shares, valued at $21.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : QQQ, PFE, INTC, AKRX, CLVS, AMD, CMCSA, DOW, KMI, KDP, HPQ, SQ – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Communications Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4.39 million shares. Wilkins Counsel holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 288,997 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd reported 6,486 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moneta Gru Invest Advisors Limited Com has 0.42% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 73,985 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Institute For Wealth Lc accumulated 31,130 shares. Assetmark holds 0.18% or 360,850 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 0.85% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 23,674 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 37,189 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2.85% or 131,536 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel has 114,840 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has 0.16% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Provise Llc invested in 14,631 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Elm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.64% stake.