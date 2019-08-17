As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Cut by $430,110 Its Position; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Share Price Rose, Clarkston Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 7,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 97,693 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, down from 105,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 21,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 649,285 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.32 million, up from 628,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 481,396 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc holds 274,998 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 110,800 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.02% or 114,224 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Lc reported 349,967 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 5,836 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fred Alger reported 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 200 shares. Orrstown Fin Serv has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 230 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Franklin Res Inc holds 0% or 47,793 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 74,235 shares to 55,164 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 289,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,507 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 35,180 shares stake. Icon Advisers Company accumulated 37,800 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 98,562 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.95% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Westwood Grp has 22,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd invested in 0.14% or 21.74 million shares. Moreover, Opus has 1.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 253,418 shares. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 15.56M shares. Northern reported 61.72 million shares. Andra Ap holds 125,600 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Mai Capital holds 418,948 shares. 73,262 are held by Blume Capital Mgmt. Albion Fincl Grp Ut holds 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 75,001 shares.