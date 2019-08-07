As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Spectrum Management Group Upped Holding; Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Shareholder Halsey Associates Lifted Stake

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 764.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 29,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 32,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 3,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 15.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 541,219 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Front Barnett Associates Ltd owns 251,851 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Arrow Financial, New York-based fund reported 3,391 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 127,358 shares. Estabrook Capital invested in 3,200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 33,811 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,013 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 348,374 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 15,884 shares. Blair William & Co Il reported 9,678 shares stake. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 1.15% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 2.27 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Horizon Invests Limited Liability stated it has 3,676 shares.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,514 shares to 109,025 shares, valued at $21.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings by 5,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,896 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

