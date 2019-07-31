As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Sterneck Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Price Declined While U S Global Investors Cut Its Stake by $1.18 Million

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 14,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,558 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 118,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 576,354 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – United Reports April 2018 Operational Performance; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Load Factor 78.1%; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY CASM Ex-Items 10.01 Cents to 10.11 Cents; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WILL LIKELY PAY A DIVIDEND IN THE FUTURE: KIRBY; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO to Skip Bonus, Chairman Is Stepping Aside; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.11 Per Gallon; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: UNIT REVENUE OUT OF GUAM TO BE POSITIVE GOING FORWARD; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Senators propose bill to bar airlines from placing animals in danger; 04/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG LHAG.DE SAYS UNITED AND LUFTHANSA CARGO SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCH AIR CARGO JOINT VENTURE; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Capacity Up 3.5%-4%; Had Seen Up 3.5%-4.5%

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 10,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 23,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 6.71 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.90M for 6.35 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.