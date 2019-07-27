As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder One Capital Management Has Decreased by $351,337 Its Stake; Skba Capital Management Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Has Cut by $1.46 Million as Valuation Rose

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 6,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 72,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,630 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, down from 143,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Stocks end higher as investors cheer earnings, GDP; S&P 500, Nasdaq set records – MarketWatch” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Alphabet and Intel Q2s Crush Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel remains weak after trade deal – analysts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) Join to Develop Nervana Neural Network Processor, Baidu Announces New Version of DuerOS – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,426 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Grimes And accumulated 370,774 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 824,878 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Westfield Mngmt LP reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement Sys holds 850,673 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsr holds 45,074 shares. 893,013 are owned by Rnc Capital Mgmt. Fayerweather Charles invested 1.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Staley Advisers invested 2.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Greenwood Gearhart holds 0.06% or 3,794 shares. Excalibur Management Corp invested 1.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.35% or 322,423 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 96,964 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 25,615 shares. Advisors Ok has invested 0.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $249,284 activity.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,030 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 8,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 49,700 shares to 163,400 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).