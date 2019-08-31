As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Lowered Its Holding; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position Held by Linscomb & Williams Inc

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 144,176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.04% or 7,435 shares in its portfolio. Patten Inc owns 70,321 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,823 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 52,928 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Communication reported 537,962 shares stake. Old Republic reported 1.54% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,990 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us has 0.59% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.03 million shares. 43,264 are held by Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Guyasuta Inv Inc has invested 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ims Cap Management reported 36,020 shares. Synovus Fin has 600,824 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust owns 445,715 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Farmers Natl Bank stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,415 shares to 27,005 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 474,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,000 shares to 17,331 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 1,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,917 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 449,144 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Advisory Rech reported 3.53 million shares. Franklin Resource Inc owns 30.15 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 83,186 shares stake. Loeb Partners Corp has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 3.59M are owned by Amp Capital Limited. 136,950 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Co reported 365,717 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 348,986 shares. Pinnacle Fincl stated it has 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 786,940 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.12% or 1.01 million shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 0.1% or 33,626 shares. Campbell Company Investment Adviser Limited Company reported 0.42% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $273,275. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.