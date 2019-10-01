As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Scholtz & Company Has Lowered Stake by $404,576; Grassi Investment Management Increases Position in Nvidia (NVDA)

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 6,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 99,585 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.36M, up from 93,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 4.12M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 58.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 8,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287,000, down from 14,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 14.06 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $154.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,723 shares to 29,312 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 15,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.39 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,000 shares to 106,500 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,460 shares, and cut its stake in United Tech (NYSE:UTX).

